First Win for Antonelli! Debacle for McLaren

Ferrari impressed with rocket starts, just as they had the day before in the sprint and in Australia, while Hamilton took the lead from third position. Antonelli, who on Saturday became the youngest pole-setter in the premier class of motorsport, defended second place ahead of Leclerc and Russell. At the end of the second lap, the teenager passed the veteran champion again, and Russell was back in second place shortly thereafter. Red Bull had a botched start: Verstappen, like in the sprint, didn’t get off to a good start and fell far back from eighth on the grid, while teammate Isack Hadjar spun out and found himself at the back of the field.