We asked 100 people. . ." used to be the motto of the German TV channel RTL - when five members of two families had to work together in a direct duel in the Family Duel program. In ice hockey, however, there is absolute radio silence between the relatives in the semi-final duel between the KAC and Linz. KAC captain Thomas Hundertpfund will face Niklas Würschl, the brother of his wife Melanie. And goalie coach Andrej Hocevar even meets his brother Matej, who has been "co" with the Upper Austrians since this season.