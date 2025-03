A judo state champion title almost on the side

"We came to Austria as refugees in 2004, my parents always had poorly paid jobs and gave up everything for us," recalls the 28-year-old in an interview with the Krone newspaper. In this case, "us" means him and his four siblings, for whom his father sacrificed himself. "He always took care of everything, took me and my brothers to every training session and tournament in addition to work." But then came corona. "He always had lung problems and unfortunately didn't survive the illness," he said, leaving a huge gap not only for Adam.