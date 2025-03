Why top gastronomy needs to reinvent itself

Do you know Gordon Ramsay? No? Then you're not a foodie. Foodie? That's someone who is passionate about dining in award-winning restaurants and is prepared to pay a lot of money for it. Gordon Ramsay is world-famous in the gastronomy scene, his favorite word is fuck - and his cooking show is called "Chef Without Mercy". Anyone who has ever watched a video with the British chef knows why. The 58-year-old is considered merciless, brutal, condescending, but also brilliant.