Here in the livestream
Three-party coalition speaks for the first time in the National Council
The new three-party coalition presents itself in the National Council on Friday. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) will make his first government statement. After the "most difficult and longest coalition negotiations in the country", it is now important to "focus on what unites us - and to lead Austria into a good future", said Stocker. You can follow the meeting in the livestream above.
The new chancellor emphasized that all three parties had jumped over their shadows and discussed into the night to find a consensus. The result was a "mixture of the tried and tested and the new".
Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) also have their say before the debate on the government program. Afterwards, important legislative decisions are already on the agenda. For example, a rent freeze in some areas and numerous measures to consolidate the budget are to be passed.
1st swearing-in ceremony
At the beginning, numerous members of parliament are sworn in to replace members of the government.
2. government declaration
Stocker, Babler and Meinl-Reisinger present their government program entitled "Doing the right thing now. For Austria." for debate, and the government team also introduces itself. In addition to the Federal Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor, it includes twelve ministers, one of whom is to be assigned to the Federal Chancellery. The ÖVP and SPÖ each have six members of government, the NEOS two. In addition, there are seven state secretaries (three each from the ÖVP and SPÖ, one from the NEOS).
3. federal ministries
An amendment to the Federal Ministries Act is necessary so that the new members of government can fully assume their intended areas of responsibility. As before, there will be 13 ministries, including the Federal Chancellery, but there will be considerable shifts in the responsibilities of the individual ministries.
4. national fund
MPs will not yet vote on a Green motion to amend the National Fund Act. It is to be referred to the Constitutional Committee. The aim of the motion is to ensure that the chairmanship of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism is no longer automatically assigned to the President of the National Council. Instead, the Second or Third President or the Second or Third President of the National Council should also be able to be elected. The bone of contention is the current President of the National Council and fraternity member Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ).
5. displaced persons from Ukraine; childcare allowance
Family benefits for Ukrainians in Austria (which expired on March 4) will be extended retroactively, but not by one year (as decided by the Council of the European Union), but only until October 31, 2025: The intention is to regularly assess the foreign and security policy situation.
The additional earnings limit will also be raised for all recipients of income-related childcare allowance. In order to be able to continue to work part-time during the entitlement period, this will be increased retroactively from January 1st from 8100 euros per year to 8600 euros.
6. provisional budget
As the National Council has not passed a budget for 2025 due to the elections in the fall, an automatic provisional budget is currently in force. This de facto continues the expenditure ceilings of the Federal Finance Act 2024, with an additional cap on borrowing.
7 Budget restructuring
The government parliamentary groups want to use the meeting to adopt the first austerity measures for budget restructuring. This is intended not least to avoid an EU deficit procedure. The savings measures range from a higher bank levy and lower subsidies for photovoltaic systems to an increase in betting fees. A temporary abolition of educational leave has also been announced, although detailed provisions on this are still lacking, as is the planned extension of energy crisis contributions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.