Three-party coalition speaks for the first time in the National Council

4. national fund

MPs will not yet vote on a Green motion to amend the National Fund Act. It is to be referred to the Constitutional Committee. The aim of the motion is to ensure that the chairmanship of the National Fund of the Republic of Austria for Victims of National Socialism is no longer automatically assigned to the President of the National Council. Instead, the Second or Third President or the Second or Third President of the National Council should also be able to be elected. The bone of contention is the current President of the National Council and fraternity member Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ).