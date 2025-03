“You don’t become a world champion without trauma”

"I really miss being a sportsman," sighs Markus Rogan during a meeting with the "Krone" at what at first glance seems to be an unusual place for him, the Ravelinstraße football center in Vienna's Simmering district. "I played football at high school, of course. I wasn't on the team, but that's just part of it," he said, taking the opportunity to throw a few balls with Robin Lumsden. Austria's most successful swimmer of all time and the boss of the Vienna Vikings football team both studied at the elite US university Stanford.