Ex-Miss: “I certainly don’t need any more pity”

"I'm doing well. I've found my calling and have a great man by my side. And the rest is in the past." By the rest, Nadine Pfaffeneder means the terrible days of her childhood and youth, the assaults by her stepfather, whom she reported to the police in 2022. The man who confessed, pleaded guilty, received a few months' suspended sentence and a fine. "Austrian sexual criminal law is sad. Ridiculous," said the former "Miss Earth Austria" at the time. She has since overcome the atrocities of that terrible time. Not only that, the woman from Kronstorf is stronger than ever.