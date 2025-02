“This duel is of course something very special”

One of them will get it: Leipzig and Wolfsburg will battle it out on Wednesday for a ticket to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. A duel - in the absence of the injured Leipzig player Xaver Schlager - with four Austrians in the spotlight and in the spirit of revenge. Last season, they met in the second round and Wolfsburg won 1:0. "It's time to do better," says Christoph Baumgartner, who is doubtful due to fever, alluding to the most recent duel.