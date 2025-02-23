Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Germany votes

Merz: “It will be good” ++ Hoeneß speaks plainly about the AfD

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 13:36

The eagerly awaited Bundestag elections are taking place in Germany today. It will decide how Europe's largest economy will be governed over the next four years. Polling stations have been open since 8 am. 59 million eligible voters are called to cast their ballots. An initial forecast should be available at 6 pm. You won't miss a thing with the krone.at live ticker! 

0 Kommentare

According to the polls, the CDU/CSU with chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) is likely to be the strongest force, followed by the AfD. The SPD and the Greens are in the middle of the pack. While the Left Party is likely to return to parliament, small parties such as the FDP and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are expected to have a nail-biting time.

  • The incumbent Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the previous opposition leader Friedrich Merz have already cast their votes.
  • The new Bundestag will be significantly slimmer due to a reform. The number of MPs has been limited to 630 - more than 100 fewer than at present.
  • Uli Hoeneß, honorary president of soccer club FC Bayern Munich, clearly distanced himself from the right-wing AfD.

Forming a government is likely to take time
However, forming a government is likely to take longer. Depending on the outcome of the election, between four and seven parliamentary groups could enter parliament. Clear majorities for one of the traditional political camps in Germany - center-right and center-left - no longer exist.

According to estimates by the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, between three and four million Germans live abroad, of which around 239,500 live in Austria. However, not all of them are eligible to vote. By Thursday, the Federal Returning Officer had been informed of around 213,000 entries of Germans living abroad in the electoral registers of the local authorities. The municipal authorities of the last main place of residence in Germany are responsible for the electoral roll. The German embassy in Vienna was therefore unable to provide information on the number of German citizens entitled to vote in Austria when asked by APA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf