Merz: “It will be good” ++ Hoeneß speaks plainly about the AfD
The eagerly awaited Bundestag elections are taking place in Germany today. It will decide how Europe's largest economy will be governed over the next four years. Polling stations have been open since 8 am. 59 million eligible voters are called to cast their ballots. An initial forecast should be available at 6 pm. You won't miss a thing with the krone.at live ticker!
According to the polls, the CDU/CSU with chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) is likely to be the strongest force, followed by the AfD. The SPD and the Greens are in the middle of the pack. While the Left Party is likely to return to parliament, small parties such as the FDP and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) are expected to have a nail-biting time.
- The incumbent Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the previous opposition leader Friedrich Merz have already cast their votes.
- The new Bundestag will be significantly slimmer due to a reform. The number of MPs has been limited to 630 - more than 100 fewer than at present.
- Uli Hoeneß, honorary president of soccer club FC Bayern Munich, clearly distanced himself from the right-wing AfD.
Forming a government is likely to take time
However, forming a government is likely to take longer. Depending on the outcome of the election, between four and seven parliamentary groups could enter parliament. Clear majorities for one of the traditional political camps in Germany - center-right and center-left - no longer exist.
According to estimates by the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, between three and four million Germans live abroad, of which around 239,500 live in Austria. However, not all of them are eligible to vote. By Thursday, the Federal Returning Officer had been informed of around 213,000 entries of Germans living abroad in the electoral registers of the local authorities. The municipal authorities of the last main place of residence in Germany are responsible for the electoral roll. The German embassy in Vienna was therefore unable to provide information on the number of German citizens entitled to vote in Austria when asked by APA.
