Merz: “It will be good” ++ Hoeneß speaks plainly about the AfD

According to estimates by the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, between three and four million Germans live abroad, of which around 239,500 live in Austria. However, not all of them are eligible to vote. By Thursday, the Federal Returning Officer had been informed of around 213,000 entries of Germans living abroad in the electoral registers of the local authorities. The municipal authorities of the last main place of residence in Germany are responsible for the electoral roll. The German embassy in Vienna was therefore unable to provide information on the number of German citizens entitled to vote in Austria when asked by APA.