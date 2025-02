Coalition: The post carousel is spinning fast

The ÖVP chancellor's party has had a turbulent few months. It is holding government talks for the third time and it is always about the heads. Who will take over which ministry and who will have to tremble? Party leader Christian Stocker is likely to become chancellor. The Ministry of the Interior - which ultimately led to the break with the FPÖ - will also remain in black hands. Gerhard Karner, the incumbent, has a good chance. The Lower Austrian stands for a rigid asylum and migration policy.