Do something good for yourself: Festival for the soul

It has already been ten years since 5-star hotelier Simone Ronacher and Carinthian psychotherapist Arnold Mettnitzer met. "I thought to myself that hotels are typically all about a healthy body, wellness treatments and therapies - but what about the mind?", says successful entrepreneur Ronacher about the birth of her unique "Festival for the Soul", which has since matured from individual events and online offers into an exciting four-week cycle under Mettnitzer's direction.