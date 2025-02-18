Green city councilor:
“We have to see what can still be saved”
The housing project in Schwarzstraße in Salzburg has not yet been decided. The owners made too many demands, which is why the school will also have to make way in the summer, as reported.
Enthusiasm about the planned residential project on the site of the Schwarzstraße elementary school is limited. It is not only the fact that the school has to go, but also that no affordable apartments will be built that is causing a stir. "Unfortunately, we can't dictate anything because we're building in existing buildings and there won't be any densification," says planning councillor Anna Schiester from the Green Citizens' List. She herself is not happy with the plans of the owner, Admont Abbey. "I would also like to see affordable apartments." These are highly unlikely to happen. The site is in a prime location between Schwarzstraße and the Salzach.
The school could have stayed for another year under certain conditions. The ultimatum: the city would have had to approve the project by April. Admont Abbey wants to create 130 apartments. "The project is still being decided by an elected body, namely the municipal council," says Schiester with a huff, adding: "We have to see what can still be saved." The development plan has not yet been approved. If the local council votes against it, the plan would have to be changed and the project would be delayed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.