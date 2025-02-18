“We have to see what can still be saved”

Enthusiasm about the planned residential project on the site of the Schwarzstraße elementary school is limited. It is not only the fact that the school has to go, but also that no affordable apartments will be built that is causing a stir. "Unfortunately, we can't dictate anything because we're building in existing buildings and there won't be any densification," says planning councillor Anna Schiester from the Green Citizens' List. She herself is not happy with the plans of the owner, Admont Abbey. "I would also like to see affordable apartments." These are highly unlikely to happen. The site is in a prime location between Schwarzstraße and the Salzach.