The ÖVP and SPÖ will tighten up asylum laws

After the attack in Villach, one thing is clear: Austria needs a new government quickly to tighten up the asylum and integration laws. How fortunate that the asylum pact between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS had already been finalized at the beginning of January when the negotiations for the "Zuckerl" coalition collapsed. The three-party coalition planned to take a tougher stance against those refusing to integrate - the "Krone" knows what is (not) coming with black-red.