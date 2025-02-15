The most famous violin in the world

And each one, if it could, would have an adventurous story to tell. Wolf Wondratschek made such an attempt in his story "Mara" (2003), where he describes the turbulent history of a Stradivarius cello that has 300 years under its belt, has traveled around the world several times and is named after the virtuoso Mara, who was notorious for his escapades and drinking bouts. Heinrich Schiff played this cello.