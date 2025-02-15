Canada lures this Austria Klagenfurt talent

Call-up

Little brother Silas Schoppitsch (15), who transferred from the Klagenfurt academy to the Austria Vienna academy this year, also wants to join the Canadian national youth team. "Both are part of the association's player development program - it is very likely that they will be called up at the beginning of next year. It would be a great opportunity for the boys," says Kai, whose protégés grew up bilingual (English and German) at home.