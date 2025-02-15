Development contract until 2026
Canada lures this Austria Klagenfurt talent
After the hard-fought 0-0 draw against Salzburg, Austria Klagenfurt travel to Hartberg tomorrow (Saturday). Where the stabilized defense around star Martin Hinteregger wants to score something. Interesting: Canada is now luring a talent from the Violets!
Austria Klagenfurt will face Hartberg away from home on Sunday. None of the convalescents Niklas Szerencsi, Philipp Wydra, Simon Straudi, David Toshevski and Sky Schwarz will return for this Bundesliga match. However, Jannik Robatsch would be ready to return after his yellow card suspension.
Dad & granddad are legends
One player who is definitely not involved this time is Tristan Schoppitsch. But Klagenfurt and Schoppitsch? That's always been a good match! Kai Schoppitsch (45) once played 161 games for FC Kärnten, 20 for Austria. And his dad Walter (70) is a real legend anyway with 334 games for the Violets.
One Bundesliga minute
And now? As we all know, the next "Schoppe", midfielder Tristan, is scuffing his hooves! The 18-year-old Austria Klagenfurt talent has been the focus of Canada's attention - and not just since his first Bundesliga appearance in the 3-0 defeat in Salzburg in December!
From Winnipeg
The reason: Tristan not only has Austrian citizenship, but also Canadian citizenship thanks to his mother Lindsay (who comes from Winnipeg).
In contact with the association
"The head of youth development at the Canadian Soccer Association contacted us and we've been in contact for the past nine months," explains father Kai.
Call-up
Little brother Silas Schoppitsch (15), who transferred from the Klagenfurt academy to the Austria Vienna academy this year, also wants to join the Canadian national youth team. "Both are part of the association's player development program - it is very likely that they will be called up at the beginning of next year. It would be a great opportunity for the boys," says Kai, whose protégés grew up bilingual (English and German) at home.
Contract until 2026
At the winter camp in Malta, Tristan was allowed to train with the Bundesliga team - which will play in Hartberg tomorrow without him - and was wisely given a development contract until 2026 by sporting director Günther Gorenzel some time ago. Silas' loan contract with Austria Vienna ends in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
