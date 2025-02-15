Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Development contract until 2026

Canada lures this Austria Klagenfurt talent

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 09:57

After the hard-fought 0-0 draw against Salzburg, Austria Klagenfurt travel to Hartberg tomorrow (Saturday). Where the stabilized defense around star Martin Hinteregger wants to score something. Interesting: Canada is now luring a talent from the Violets!  

0 Kommentare

Austria Klagenfurt will face Hartberg away from home on Sunday. None of the convalescents Niklas Szerencsi, Philipp Wydra, Simon Straudi, David Toshevski and Sky Schwarz will return for this Bundesliga match. However, Jannik Robatsch would be ready to return after his yellow card suspension. 

Dad & granddad are legends
One player who is definitely not involved this time is Tristan Schoppitsch. But Klagenfurt and Schoppitsch? That's always been a good match! Kai Schoppitsch (45) once played 161 games for FC Kärnten, 20 for Austria. And his dad Walter (70) is a real legend anyway with 334 games for the Violets.

Klagenfurt talent Tristan Schoppitsch (from left) will probably play for Canada in the future (Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)
Klagenfurt talent Tristan Schoppitsch (from left) will probably play for Canada in the future
(Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)

One Bundesliga minute
And now? As we all know, the next "Schoppe", midfielder Tristan, is scuffing his hooves! The 18-year-old Austria Klagenfurt talent has been the focus of Canada's attention - and not just since his first Bundesliga appearance in the 3-0 defeat in Salzburg in December!

From Winnipeg
The reason: Tristan not only has Austrian citizenship, but also Canadian citizenship thanks to his mother Lindsay (who comes from Winnipeg).

Dad Kai Schoppitsch (right) once also played for Austria Klagenfurt. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Dad Kai Schoppitsch (right) once also played for Austria Klagenfurt.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

In contact with the association
"The head of youth development at the Canadian Soccer Association contacted us and we've been in contact for the past nine months," explains father Kai.

Call-up
Little brother Silas Schoppitsch (15), who transferred from the Klagenfurt academy to the Austria Vienna academy this year, also wants to join the Canadian national youth team. "Both are part of the association's player development program - it is very likely that they will be called up at the beginning of next year. It would be a great opportunity for the boys," says Kai, whose protégés grew up bilingual (English and German) at home.

Contract until 2026
At the winter camp in Malta, Tristan was allowed to train with the Bundesliga team - which will play in Hartberg tomorrow without him - and was wisely given a development contract until 2026 by sporting director Günther Gorenzel some time ago. Silas' loan contract with Austria Vienna ends in the summer. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf