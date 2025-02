“Not always easy, but you should never give up”

"They took me for who I am. With all my strengths," says Jasmin Lagger about Tirollack Berghofer in Schwaz, the company where she trained and now works. This is her world: it smells of paint in the colorful store full of tubs and cans. The 23-year-old talks openly and with a slight smile about her work, her everyday life, from cleaning and sorting in the morning to mixing and talking to customers.