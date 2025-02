In his view, this includes economic impetus, an active village community and the protection of the Old Rhine and the Ried as a local recreation area right on Altach's doorstep. "The gravel issue has dominated and overshadowed everything else in Altach for years. There was stonewalling, slowing down and backroom deals. Instead of seeking cooperation with the other municipalities in the Kumma region, they argued and took legal action," Weber criticizes. He wants a policy of cooperation instead of deals in the dark room.