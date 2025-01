On the trail of money: Benko’s treasure trove worth millions

In the meantime, the Tyrolean (47) has swapped luxury for a 9-square-meter cell and simple port food in the "Grey House", where he is awaiting his first trial. While he used to earn 60,000 euros a month as a "consultant" to Immo-Holding, since the collapse of his shadowy empire the billionaire bankrupt has officially "only" earned 3700 euros net a month - according to his own statement in court. However, he himself maintained a "very conspicuous" lifestyle until the end. How does that work?