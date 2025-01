“Gamechanger” Hermann Maier and gold favorite Vonn

Daron Rahlves paid a visit to the "Krone" World Cup house in Kitzbühel on Friday. The 2003 Hahnenkamm winner talks to Michael Fally about his role in the Red Bull aerobatics project on the Streif, his memories of Hermann Maier ("He was a game changer") and his Red Bull colleague Lindsey Vonn's chances of gold at the World Championships (all in the video above).