“The only thing I like is my breasts”

The nursery is already fully furnished apart from one box, the onesies have been bought. Now it's just a case of counting the days until the time finally comes. Former canoeist Ana Lehaci (now Ana Franz) is going to be a mom for the first time. Whereby anticipation and trepidation are in balance. "I've talked to my mom, but I don't really want to hear too much about it. I'm pretty scared of the birth anyway. I found out about epidurals (a common pain therapy method in obstetrics) because my midwife said that the pain is ten times worse than menstruation. In addition, there is really cramp-like pain, like when you have gastrointestinal problems. I just don't really know what to expect. That's what scares me." Her husband David kisses her tummy and tries to encourage her with words of encouragement and compliments. Which fall on deaf ears with Ana.