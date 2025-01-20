Mockery for crisis club: “Worse than a doctor’s appointment”

While they are slowly but surely facing the spectre of relegation in the league, things are going better in the Europa League. There, they have a good chance of reaching the next round. The match against another club in crisis could perhaps herald a turnaround. They face Hoffenheim in Germany on Thursday. Ilzer and his team may have won the fateful match against Kiel, but he is still not safe in the coach's chair. A defeat would probably cost his fellow coach Postecoglou his job ...