Which women Trump is now relying on

Donald Trump is an unbeatable master at drawing public attention to himself: with tweets, headlines, buddies or, how shall we say, a characteristic mixture of exaggerated self-confidence and showman attitude. When the man who polarizes like no other is sworn in as American president for his second term in office on Monday in Washington, D.C., he will start with his nominated court behind him. And with a quota for women that many a corporate equal opportunities officer could only dream of. But which heads will play a really important role in Donald's women's committee in the future?