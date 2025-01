Ranking: where the oldest Austrians live

The parish church of St. Ulrich towers above the village, with the Gailtal Alps behind it, surrounded by forests and idyllic scenery - the 360-inhabitant community of Lavant on the Tyrol-Carinthia border stands for peace, security and a sense of home. But first impressions are deceptive. After all, the lively community life brings life to the mountain landscape: the tennis club, fruit and horticultural society, men's choir and the Dolomite golf club ensure that the residents get together. "The community lives from the events organized by the clubs," says Oswald Kuenz, Mayor of Lavant, enthusiastically in an interview with "Krone".