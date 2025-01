Carinthian energy know-how in faraway Tanzania

Photovoltaic systems are not only on the rise in Europe. Solar power is also becoming increasingly important in the most remote regions of the world. This is why Mathias Muther set up the "Solar Power Aid" foundation. "The aim is to train local people and give them the skills to install and maintain their own solar systems. In this way, Solar Power Aid creates long-term independence and sustainability," explains Muther, who was in Tanzania when the first project was realized.