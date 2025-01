Klagenfurt’s Dane Rocket is now explosive again

What a gala performance by the KAC in the derby - arch-rivals VSV were "wiped" out of the arena with an 8-0 win. This makes Klagenfurt, together with Bolzano, the first runner-up to leader Fehervar. Big in the picture: The Dane Mathias From, who scored after just 23 seconds and later scored a "double pack". Defender Thimo Nickl is also overjoyed after scoring his first professional goal for the Red Jackets.