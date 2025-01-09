How blue-black is now supposed to save the economy

Industry calls on Kickl to make a clear commitment to the EU

Despite all the overlaps with the Freedom Party's economic program, the IV is calling for a clear pro-European stance. "Austria lives from exports - we earn 6 out of every 10 euros abroad. I must also reflect this in the coalition program," appeals Knill, who is in favour of a strong Europe. Although there is much to criticize, such as the excessive bureaucracy and the suffering competitiveness, Austria must change this within the EU and not from outside. He is also clearly against "fortress Austria", saying that Austria needs qualified specialists - including from abroad.