A real “anchor” in troubled times

A Christmas tree lights up the living room at the "anker" youth shelter in Dornbirn. The six single and shared rooms are also festively decorated. Dinner is being cooked in the kitchen. Lukas Gstrein and his team try to give young people in need at least a little warmth - warmth and cordiality that they lack at home. The young people are seeking refuge from violence, discrimination, financial hardship or traumatic experiences.