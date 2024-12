5 Xiaomi gadgets put to the test: are they worth the money?

In just a few years, Xiaomi has become the third largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung and Apple. However, the portfolio of the company, which was founded in China in 2010, includes many more products and now also covers electric cars, for example, in addition to robot vacuums, air purifiers and kitchen appliances. Krone+ has tested five rather unusual devices from the manufacturer's range, ranging from inexpensive to more expensive, and reveals whether they are worth the money.