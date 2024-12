Pöltl: “I knew I had what it takes”

An impressive 44 people, significantly more coaches and physios than players, on two courts. Plus a huge electronic display that analyzes exactly where Jakob Pöltl's shots land in the basket. The atmosphere in the Toronto Raptors' state-of-the-art training center in the west of the city is good, coach Darko Rajakovic explains why the Viennese player is literally exploding in his ninth NBA season: "The schnitzel and your good beer gave him strength in the summer," laughs the Serbian, who as a foodie in Toronto also misses two things from his home country: "Serbian pršut, i.e. air-dried raw ham, and a good rakia."