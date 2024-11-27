Upcoming season
Where ski fans pay the least for fun on the slopes
"Schifoan is des leiwaundste", goes the hit song by Wolfgang Ambros - and skiing costs money. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has surveyed the prices for the upcoming season and determined where fans of the slopes can ski down into the valley at the lowest price.
The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor looked at the eight best-known ski resorts in the state and compared the main season prices for a one-day and four-hour ticket for adults, children, young people and senior citizens.
Cheapest day ticket
Fun on the slopes costs the least at Sternstein. There, adults pay 44 euros for a day ticket, children 27 euros. This results in the cheapest daily price for a family with two adults and two children aged ten and twelve, namely 142 euros.
Dynamic prices
Adults can also travel cheaply and at fixed prices on the Kasberg, where an online ticket costs 52 euros. The Hochficht, Wurzeralm and Hinterstoder-Höss ski areas were somewhat more difficult to compare, as they now have dynamic price models that are constantly being redefined.
How much season tickets cost
The Sunny Card costs 697 euros online for adults and is valid as a season ticket for Höss, Hochficht and Wurzeralm. Until December 5, frequent skiers can buy the Super Ski Card Premium online for 980 euros, which is valid in 23 ski regions in Upper Austria, Tyrol, Salzburg, Styria and Carinthia.
Save money here
Piste skiers can indulge in their hobby most cheaply on the Kasberg. There the daily fee (without lift) is eleven euros, on the Sternstein you have to spend 13 euros, on the Wurzeralm 16 euros.
You can find the complete price comparison here.
