Seebühne Mörbisch shines in heavenly splendor

The wait is over. On Saturday from 3 pm, the "Mörbisch Winter Miracle" will come true. For the first time this season, the lake stage will be transformed into a magical landscape. The world's largest nativity scene, fairytale projection shows and an Advent village will cast a spell. Atmospheric experiences for all generations are guaranteed until 5 January, and a "Krone" family day is on the program on 1 December.