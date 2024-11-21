Until January 5
Seebühne Mörbisch shines in heavenly splendor
Lights check went smoothly - now nothing stands in the way of the opening of the world's largest nativity scene.
The wait is over. On Saturday from 3 pm, the "Mörbisch Winter Miracle" will come true. For the first time this season, the lake stage will be transformed into a magical landscape. The world's largest nativity scene, fairytale projection shows and an Advent village will cast a spell. Atmospheric experiences for all generations are guaranteed until 5 January, and a "Krone" family day is on the program on 1 December.
Successful test run
Preparations for the "winter wonder" are almost complete. As darkness fell in the middle of the final work, the lights went on for the first time on the lake stage. "The successful test run gave a foretaste of the mapping show with impressive projections and artistic installations," says Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel. 20,000 visitors from near and far are expected.
Largest nativity scene in the world
The magical sea of lights stretches across the entire site. It sparkles everywhere. More than 30 illuminated figures accompany the spectacle. At the same time, the world's largest nativity scene brings the biblical Bethlehem to life in hourly projection shows from 4.30 pm. Every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Kinderfreunde offer a colorful program for younger guests.
Singing, handicrafts, exciting games and painting together in a cheerful atmosphere are intended to shorten the waiting time until Christmas. From 6 p.m., magician Sven Alexiuss will amaze the audience with all kinds of tricks. "Everything plays together to make the visit an unforgettable experience. The whole region will benefit," is the tenor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.