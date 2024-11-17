Scoring average dropped
ÖFB team set record with 32 goals in 2024!
Austria's national soccer team ended the 2024 international match year with eight wins, three draws and three defeats! With 32 goals scored, there was a new association record ...
However, at 1.93 points per game, the points average of team boss Ralf Rangnick's selection remained well below that of the previous year (2.3), when seven wins and two draws were achieved with only one defeat in ten games.
The third end to the year in the Rangnick era was not as successful as the previous two, when there were 2-0 test match victories against Italy (2022) and Germany (2023) in Vienna. With Sunday's 1-1 draw against Slovenia, the Austrians missed the chance to record nine wins in a calendar year for the first time. The ÖFB team had previously only managed eight full victories in the 1982 World Cup, when they won eleven matches.
The 14 international matches played this year were the most in ÖFB history after the record of 2021 (16). This also enabled the team to set a new goalscoring record. Under Wunderteam coach Hugo Meisl, the Austrians had scored 31 goals in both 1931 and 1934 - albeit in just nine and eleven games respectively.
Rangnick's record as ÖFB team manager since taking office in June 2022 stands at 18 wins, six draws and eight defeats after 32 international matches. With 1.875 points per game, the German is now on a par with Karl Stotz, who was in charge from 1978 to 1981 (extrapolated to the three-point rule, which was not yet in force at the time), and still has the best points average of all Austrian national team coaches who have been in charge for more than ten international matches.
The ÖFB national team's annual international results since 1990:
Year (matches): Wins, draws, defeats, goal difference, team manager
- 1990 (12): 4 3 5 14:16 (Hickersberger, Riedl)
- 1991 ( 8): 1 2 5 6:16 (Riedl, Constantini)
- 1992 (10): 2 4 4 18:17 (Happel, Constantini)
- 1993 ( 9) 3 2 4 12:13 (Prohaska)
- 1994 ( 8) 2 1 5 12:17 (Prohaska)
- 1995 ( 7): 4 1 2 24:11 (Prohaska)
- 1996 ( 6): 5 1 0 7:1 (Prohaska)
- 1997 ( 8): 6 0 2 14:5 (Prohaska)
- 1998 (11): 4 4 3 23:15 (Prohaska)
- 1999 ( 7): 3 1 3 15:20 (Prohaska, Baric)
- 2000 ( 7): 2 3 2 11:10 (Baric)
- 2001 (10): 3 2 5 9:16 (Baric)
- 2002 ( 8): 3 1 4 10:13 (Krankl)
- 2003 ( 8): 3 1 4 14:13 (Krankl)
- 2004 ( 8): 2 4 2 14:13 (Krankl)
- 2005 ( 9): 3 4 2 11:8 (Krankl, Ruttensteiner)
- 2006 ( 8): 3 1 4 12:14 (Hickersberger)
- 2007 (12): 1 6 5 7:13 (Hickersberger)
- 2008 (13): 2 4 7 19:25 (Hickersberger, Brückner)
- 2009 ( 9): 3 1 5 10:17 (Brückner, Constantini)
- 2010 ( 7): 3 1 3 12:9 (Constantini)
- 2011 (11): 2 2 7 13:21 (Constantini, Ruttensteiner, Koller)
- 2012 ( 8): 4 2 2 13:8 (Koller)
- 2013 (10): 5 1 4 17:12 (Koller)
- 2014 ( 8): 4 3 1 10:7 (Koller)
- 2015 ( 8): 6 1 1 19:6 (Koller)
- 2016 (12): 3 3 6 12:17 (Koller)
- 2017 ( 8): 4 3 1 11:7 (Koller, Foda)
- 2018 (11): 7 1 3 15:8 (Foda)
- 2019 (10): 6 1 3 19:9 (Foda)
- 2020 ( 8): 6 1 1 14:7 (Foda)
- 2021 (16): 7 2 7 24:23 (Foda)
- 2022 (10): 3 2 5 10:14 (Foda, Rangnick)
- 2023 (10): 7 2 1 20:8 (Rangnick)
- 2024 (14): 8 3 3 32:14 (Rangnick)
