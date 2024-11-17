ÖFB team set record with 32 goals in 2024!

Rangnick's record as ÖFB team manager since taking office in June 2022 stands at 18 wins, six draws and eight defeats after 32 international matches. With 1.875 points per game, the German is now on a par with Karl Stotz, who was in charge from 1978 to 1981 (extrapolated to the three-point rule, which was not yet in force at the time), and still has the best points average of all Austrian national team coaches who have been in charge for more than ten international matches.