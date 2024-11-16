Neuhold case
Sabitzer threatens ÖFB leadership: “We are unpleasant!”
On Saturday, another leading player of the Austrian national team, Marcel Sabitzer, took a stand in the case of the imminent separation from ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold. Yes, it almost sounds like a threat!
"Anyone who sees and knows us on the pitch knows that we are unpleasant. We're also unpleasant off the pitch," said the Dortmund legionnaire in the press conference ahead of the Nations League decider against Slovenia. "We question things, we question actions."
Sabitzer, like David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Konrad Laimer, is a member of the team council, which once again spoke out strongly against Neuhold's dismissal in a debate with the association's management on Monday evening. "We sat for two hours. We expressed our concerns in many respects," explained Sabitzer.
They had a clear opinion on Neuhold, who has been an important contact for the team in organizational matters for years. "It's not about any kind of friendly relationship or friendship, or whatever they say in Austria, but simply about the matter at hand," emphasized Sabitzer. "We have proven in the past that we work together very, very successfully as a team and that we are convincing."
In his role as managing director of ÖFB-Wirtschaftsbetriebe GmbH, Neuhold is not only responsible for the A-Team, but for the entire economic area of the ÖFB. His relationship with ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer has been strained for years. A month ago, ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer therefore instructed the association's Executive Committee to terminate the employment of the two operational managers. Both will remain in office for the time being, with the next steps likely to follow at an extraordinary presidium meeting on Friday (November 22) in Vienna.
"We are a close-knit bunch"
"Basically, a lot has been written, a lot has been said, a lot has been communicated," commented Sabitzer. The situation in the association has not changed anything in the team, explained the 30-year-old Styrian. "But I've realized what a bunch we are - we're all united. Basically, no one fits in with us. We're very, very close, we're always in contact and actually agree with each other."
With another success on the green turf, Sabitzer and Co. could lend further weight to their aspirations and those of team boss Ralf Rangnick in the public eye. A win in Vienna against Slovenia would secure their promotion back to the top flight of the Nations League. A defeat, however, would mean relegation to League C. "There's always pressure somewhere in soccer," said Sabitzer. "We are very clear about ourselves, we know what we can do."
The ÖFB team has won five home games in a row. "The strategy is clear. We want to win the game with the quality we have," said Sabitzer, who has scored 20 goals in 86 international appearances for Austria to date.
Fit after stomach problems
The midfielder has reported fit for the decisive match after stomach problems forced him to take a break during Thursday's 2-0 win in Kazakhstan. "I'm fine so far. The day in Kazakhstan wasn't ideal for me, but I've recovered well. I slept a lot, had good medical treatment. It feels good." He feels that the team is very fit, very rested and fresh after the long journey. "We've done everything we can to make sure we're at 100 percent."
