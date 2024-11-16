Sabitzer threatens ÖFB leadership: “We are unpleasant!”

With another success on the green turf, Sabitzer and Co. could lend further weight to their aspirations and those of team boss Ralf Rangnick in the public eye. A win in Vienna against Slovenia would secure their promotion back to the top flight of the Nations League. A defeat, however, would mean relegation to League C. "There's always pressure somewhere in soccer," said Sabitzer. "We are very clear about ourselves, we know what we can do."