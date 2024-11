4000 meters high: A running jump into free fall

The thing that has just taken off from a field in Radfeld somehow looks like a bus with wings. If I didn't know any better, I'd be sure that this plane couldn't take off. I can't quite believe that I'm really sitting in the plane on the ground - packed in tightly with around 20 other parachutists. Through a small window, I can see how high we are already. The ascent takes around 20 minutes - far too long, in my opinion. Most of the solo skydivers in here are chatting and completely relaxed.