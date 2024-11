Will Ancelotti have to go sooner?

During the week it was rumored in the media, but not officially confirmed: Carlo Ancelotti may/must leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, one year before the end of his contract. Now the Spanish media are following up: Everything could happen much quicker. Especially if Real "empty out" again today at home against Osasuna and fail to win for the third time in a row after the 4-0 defeat to Barca and the 3-1 loss to Milan in the Champions League.