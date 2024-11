Five simple tips for a healthier everyday life

Change starts in the mind. That's why many people find it difficult to make changes. Of course, this also applies to a healthier lifestyle, which is often accompanied by serious changes and sacrifices in the mind. But that doesn't have to be the case, as St. Pölten-based personal coach Lukas Grigorescu explains. For the "Krone NÖ" series "Fit through the winter", he gives five simple tips to help you stay much healthier in everyday life.