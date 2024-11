Together with her partner, the 61-year-old hiked on Friday from Kufstein via the Kaiser ascent, the Kaisertal and the Bettlersteig to the saddle below the Gamskogel at 1356 meters. "During the subsequent crossing of a hiking trail, the German woman suddenly slipped and fell, alone and without outside influence, at around 12.20 p.m.," according to the police.