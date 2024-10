Rapid fright mowed down drunk biker

Double against Rapid in the Europa League

Morelos is currently on loan from Brazilian club FC Santos to Atletico Nacional in Colombia and has scored seven goals in 15 games so far. The 28-year-old played in Europe from 2016 to 2023, making over 200 appearances for HJK Helsinik and Glasgow Rangers. In the Europa League group stage in 2018, the Colombian scored twice in a 3:1 home win against Rapid.