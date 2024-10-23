Partner also charged
Fashion czar allegedly sexually abused 15 men
The former head of the US fashion company Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been charged in New York with serious sex crimes against prospective models. In total, the 80-year-old is accused of abusing at least 15 people. The acts are said to have taken place between 2008 and 2015. His partner at the time and another person have also been charged.
Just over a year ago, several men accused Jeffries and his partner of sexually exploiting them at events. According to media reports, the couple used an intermediary to find young men for themselves. Jeffries left the company in 2014. The now 80-year-old created a controversial image in the past with statements that he only wanted "cool, good-looking people" as customers.
Men had been selected worldwide. Jeffries' partner then arranged for them to be flown to events with the company boss, for example to New York City or to hotels around the world - including England, France, Italy and Morocco. "They led the men to believe that attending these sex events could provide modeling opportunities with Abercrombie or otherwise benefit their careers," District Attorney Breon Peace said Tuesday.
The alleged victims had signed confidentiality agreements prior to the events. Personal items such as smartphones also had to be handed over. "In order to maintain the secrecy of these events, the defendants led the men to believe that it could harm their careers if they did not comply with requests to engage in certain sexual acts during the events," the prosecutor continued.
Jeffries released after posting bail
On more than one occasion there had been "invasive sexual and violent contact with body parts and other objects" without consent. "We have extensive evidence. We have travel records, we have financial records, we have statements from victims and other witnesses. So we believe we have a lot of evidence to support the charges in this case," Peace explained.
According to the public prosecutor's office, Jeffries has been released on bail of ten million dollars (around 9.24 million euros) following a brief arrest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.