Ice Hockey League
Red Bull Salzburg sweep Innsbruck 6:1 from the ice!
After two recent defeats, Red Bull Salzburg have picked up three points again! The champions won 6-1 in Innsbruck on Tuesday and remain in fourth place in the ICE table. The other four red-white-red teams in action suffered defeats. VSV lost 2-0 at third-placed Fehervar, the Black Wings Linz 3-0 in Asiago, the Vienna Capitals 2-1 against Olimpija Ljubljana and the Pioneers Vorarlberg 4-0 in Bruneck.
In Innsbruck, Salzburg's special teams ensured a quick lead. Thomas Raffl in the powerplay (4th) and Ali Wukovits in the shorthanded (9th) put the defending champions 2-0 ahead. Niki Kraus (37) restored the two-goal difference after Anders Krogsgaard (34./PP) scored the next goal for the Sharks. A brace by Wukovits and Mario Huber within 43 seconds at the start of the final period put the victory out of the question early on.
VSV could not crack the best defense in the league
Fehervar remained one point ahead of Salzburg thanks to their fourth win in a row. VSV were unable to crack the best defense in the league, are still without a three-pointer away from home and dropped to penultimate place behind Asiago. The Italians won 3-0 against the Black Wings Linz with two powerplay goals and took revenge for the 2:8 debacle in Linz on October 1st.
Without five regular players, the Vienna Capitals at least got a point in Ljubljana. Zane Franklin (57.) equalized late against the home-strong Slovenians, Olimpija struck in overtime. A point was already out of reach for bottom team Pioneers Vorarlberg against the in-form Pustertal Wölfe after the first period (0:4).
