Red Bull Salzburg sweep Innsbruck 6:1 from the ice!

VSV could not crack the best defense in the league

Fehervar remained one point ahead of Salzburg thanks to their fourth win in a row. VSV were unable to crack the best defense in the league, are still without a three-pointer away from home and dropped to penultimate place behind Asiago. The Italians won 3-0 against the Black Wings Linz with two powerplay goals and took revenge for the 2:8 debacle in Linz on October 1st.