Who is now to lead KTM out of the crisis with Pierer

He founded flyniki with Niki Lauda

But who is the man who is now supposed to take over from Pierer? Neumeister worked at the catering company DO & CO until June 2023 - in various management roles. Neumeister also founded flyniki with Niki Lauda and was responsible for building up the aviation business as Managing Director until it was sold to Air Berlin. Neumeister is still a board member of the Lauda Private Foundation. At DO & CO, he showed that he can deliver when a strong owner is also on the board. This strength is also needed at Pierer Mobility.