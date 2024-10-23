Demand sputters
Who is now to lead KTM out of the crisis with Pierer
At the end of August, Pierer Mobility announced that it would have to let go of a further 200 employees. On Monday, the motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer then revealed: The crisis continues! Sales and earnings plans for this year have been cut. Only two men are now in charge at the top of the group, which includes KTM, GasGas, Husqvarna and MV Agusta.
A slump in demand for motorcycles in the USA, where the low-price segment is particularly popular, a still rather subdued market in Europe, and a much slower than expected reduction in inventories - all of this led Pierer Mobility (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta) to announce on Monday evening that it was cutting its forecasts for the 2024 financial year.
At the end of August, the company announced the reduction of 200 employees
The crisis that the company is experiencing therefore continues. Back in December, the company announced that it would be making staff cuts and relocating parts of its production and research and development to Asia. The next shock came at the end of August: another 200 employees had to go.
Even now, there is still no peace. However, the motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer from Mattighofen, which has also reduced the size of its top management board, has announced that it will continue to support dealers and suppliers in these difficult times.
"Gottfried Neumeister will provide fresh impetus and will increasingly be responsible for tasks from my portfolio."
From six to two managers
Instead of continuing to divide responsibility between six managers, only owner Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister are now working here. The latter had only joined the company at the beginning of September, immediately stepping in as Co-CEO. The 47-year-old now forms the dual leadership together with Pierer, and is also a member of the board at KTM AG. The reduction should also be seen as a sign of agility; coordination is now possible more quickly.
He founded flyniki with Niki Lauda
But who is the man who is now supposed to take over from Pierer? Neumeister worked at the catering company DO & CO until June 2023 - in various management roles. Neumeister also founded flyniki with Niki Lauda and was responsible for building up the aviation business as Managing Director until it was sold to Air Berlin. Neumeister is still a board member of the Lauda Private Foundation. At DO & CO, he showed that he can deliver when a strong owner is also on the board. This strength is also needed at Pierer Mobility.
