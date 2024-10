Moped rider injured after crashing in front of safety barrier

At around 2.30 p.m., the 15-year-old was riding his moped on Burgfeldstraße in Landeck behind a car in the direction of Burschlweg. "When the driver of the car in front stopped at the Burgfeldstraße/Burschlweg intersection in front of a protective path to allow a pedestrian to cross the road, the moped rider noticed this too late and had to initiate emergency braking," the police said.