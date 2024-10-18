Pilz and Bontus clean up once again for Paris

This was the 48th time that the sports awards have been held in the largest federal state. After being voted Austria's Sportsman of the Year, there was no way around Valentin Bontus in his home state. Even as overall World Cup winner, boarder Benjamin Karl was left behind. In the women's competition, the "race" was mainly between Pilz and Michaela Polleres, who took judo bronze at the 2020 Olympics after winning silver.