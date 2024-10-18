Lower Austrian athlete of the year
Pilz and Bontus clean up once again for Paris
In Paris and Marseille respectively, they have already cleaned up at this year's Olympic Games, now also in Wr. Neustadt: bronze climber Jessica Pilz and Olympic kitefoil champion Valentin Bontus were voted Lower Austria's athletes of the year, honored by Sports Councilor Udo Landbauer.
This was the 48th time that the sports awards have been held in the largest federal state. After being voted Austria's Sportsman of the Year, there was no way around Valentin Bontus in his home state. Even as overall World Cup winner, boarder Benjamin Karl was left behind. In the women's competition, the "race" was mainly between Pilz and Michaela Polleres, who took judo bronze at the 2020 Olympics after winning silver.
Women's soccer champions SKN St. Pölten were named Team of the Year. The "Wolves" once again won the double, securing their ninth championship and tenth cup title in a row, and recently also impressed in the Champions League with a 3:2 draw against ManCity in the group stage.
Lilli Hohenauer was honored as the best junior athlete; together with Lia Berger, the Ziersdorf native was crowned European U18 beach volleyball champion in July. The trophy in the para-athlete of the year category went to para-skier Veronika Aigner, who conquered the small World Cup crystal globes in slalom and giant slalom together with her sister and guide Elisabeth Aigner.
"Over the past few months, they have all proven in an impressive manner that they are among the absolute world leaders in their sport and absolutely deserve these awards," congratulated Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer, "the whole of Lower Austria is proud and bows down to all those who were nominated. With their outstanding successes and exceptional achievements, they are all great role models, especially for our younger generations."
As is tradition, a sporting legend was also honored this time: former ski jumper Thomas Diethart, 2014 winner of the Four Hills Tournament and Olympic silver medalist in the team competition and now coach, immortalized himself with his handprints. These will be laid at the entrance to the sports center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
