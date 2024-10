France, Belgium and Italy in conference

Even without the ailing Kylian Mbappe, France came to a 4_1 labor victory against Israel on Thursday. The runners-up took an early lead through Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku made it 2-1 after a strong individual performance, Matteo Guendouzi (87) and Bradley Barcola (89) made it clear shortly before the end. Belgium, who recently fought out a 2-2 draw with leaders Italy and are therefore still in contention to win the group, await today.