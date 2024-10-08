Vorteilswelt
Economy crashes

Vienna’s mayor fears “social clear-cutting”

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 11:16

All research institutes agree. Austria's economy is currently severely weakened. Vienna's mayor even fears a "social clear-cutting" for this very reason and wants to focus on labor market policy. The SPÖ even has a real expert on this within its own ranks. 

0 Kommentare

As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the city of Vienna needs to make improvements in the area of minimum income. The budgeted funds of 900 million euros for this year are unlikely to be enough and additional costs of around 215 million euros will probably be necessary. In addition, the poor budget figures, the expected economic downturn and rising unemployment are apparently causing increasing concern at City Hall.

"Austria as a business location has been severely weakened. In addition, the black-green federal government is leaving behind a budget that is in extreme need of restructuring. I fear a social slash-and-burn approach," explains Mayor Michael Ludwig about the recession year on X. The exploding budget deficit should not lead to social cuts, and rising unemployment must be combated more intensively. Approaches that will probably also serve as guidelines for the SPÖ in the exploratory negotiations.

Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich (Bild: Imre Antal)
Lower Austria's SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Labor market expert in the red ranks
As the "Krone" revealed, a first secret summit is taking place today. At the same time, the parties are planning personnel for ministerial posts. Particularly sought after: experts for the economy and labor market. With Lower Austria's SPÖ state leader Sven Hergovich, one of these would even be in the party's own ranks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

