Not a dream! How good sleep prolongs your life

Sleep is not a little side story that just has to happen: sleep is important. This is shown by the fact that we sleep for around a third of our lives. And if you don't sleep enough, you may have noticed how your stimulus threshold drops by the evening: "Healthy sleep is not only important for physical recovery and regeneration, but also for emotional and psychological recovery," says psychologist and psychotherapist Kerstin Hödlmoser from the University of Salzburg.