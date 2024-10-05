Marko grins: “Antonelli? You can’t have them all”

Marko has also been watching him

The Austrian also confirms that Red Bull has been watching the talent himself. "Of course he was also on my radar. But you can't have them all," says Marko with a grin on his face. Moreover, talent alone is no guarantee of a successful career. "There's one driver who then loses motivation, a girlfriend comes along or he loses his grip. It's all happened before," says the 81-year-old from experience.