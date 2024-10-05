New Verstappen?
Marko grins: “Antonelli? You can’t have them all”
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko has spoken about his first impressions of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes. The "child prodigy" has certainly impressed him, but he still has to prove whether he has what it takes to be the new Max Verstappen. Why didn't Red Bull make a move on the young Italian? "You can't have them all," said the Austrian with a grin on his face.
Antonelli's first Formula 1 outing in the Mercedes cockpit lasted just ten minutes. Then the Italian ended up in the wall during his training run. Until then, however, he had certainly shown flashes of his talent, as Marko explained in an interview with Motorsport-Total.com: "His speed was quite impressive."
It is now certain that the 18-year-old will take the seat next to George Russell in the Mercedes cockpit next season. Expectations are high and there is already talk of "Max Verstappen in a Mercedes". "Max is Max. He first has to prove whether he can reach this level," says Marko.
Marko has also been watching him
The Austrian also confirms that Red Bull has been watching the talent himself. "Of course he was also on my radar. But you can't have them all," says Marko with a grin on his face. Moreover, talent alone is no guarantee of a successful career. "There's one driver who then loses motivation, a girlfriend comes along or he loses his grip. It's all happened before," says the 81-year-old from experience.
For Antonelli, it is now all about scoring points and gaining initial experience. "You have to give the youngsters a chance to prove themselves in a GP car after they have climbed up the junior ladder," says Marko, supporting Mercedes' decision and is already excited to see what we will see of the 18-year-old in the coming season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.