Neutrality: just an Austrian dream?

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 11:59

According to a recent survey by Unique Research, a majority of Austrians do not believe that neutrality would protect us in the event of an attack. The result also triggered a lively discussion in the "Krone" forum. We have summarized the best comments for you.

0 Kommentare


Only 37 percent of respondents think that the neutrality that has existed since 1955 would continue to protect Austria from a military attack in the future. In some EU countries, the Russian war of aggression has already caused a rethink. Previously non-aligned countries such as Sweden and Finland joined NATO after Russia's attack in February 2022. Many readers believe the time has come for Austria to take steps towards NATO membership too.

Freelancer
Die Schweden mussten sich in Sachen Neutralität in den letzten Jahren eines besseren belehren lassen, weil Neutralität halt auch bedeutet im Zweifelsfall alleine da zu stehen. Und das ist insbesondere dann ganz schlecht, wenn die Bedrohung nur ein paar Auto - oder Panzerstunden weit weg ist...
wassup
Wer noch zu blauäugig ist, soll unter Schweden und Finnen herumfragen. Die haben schon langsam was mitbekommen
"Switzerland has been showing us how neutrality is lived for decades"
However, anyone looking abroad must also look to our neutral neighbor. Switzerland, which has been a prime example of non-alignment and strict neutrality for centuries, has no intention of deviating from its neutral foreign policy.

Austria could also continue to follow this example in the future. However, Switzerland's neutrality comes at a price worth billions: those who remain without an ally must be able to defend their own territory militarily. A task that the Austrian Armed Forces are currently far from being up to.

St.Eiermark
Die Schweiz zeigt uns schon Jahrzehnte vor wie Neutralität gelebt wird.
Mich erschreckt, dass so viele danach rufen, die Neutralität besser verteidigen zu können, sprich mehr Waffen zu besorgen, aber nicht einmal ein drittel der Bevölkerung bereit wäre, Österreich auch aktiv zu verteidigen! Wer ein freies neutrales Land will, muss auch bereit sein dafür etwas zu tun!
P.Utin
Die Schweiz ist neutral. Die Schweiz hat eine der stärksten Armeen der Welt.
Österreich ist neutral. Österreich hat eine der ..... Armeen der Welt.
Habens die Träumer jetzt kapiert?
The core competencies of the Austrian Armed Forces: disaster control, internal security and national defense. (Bild: BMLV/Daniel TRIPPOLT)
The core competencies of the Austrian Armed Forces: disaster control, internal security and national defense.
(Bild: BMLV/Daniel TRIPPOLT)

"Neutrality only protects if you live it"
Many readers note that neutrality should not just be paid lip service to, but must be actively practiced. As the European seat of the United Nations, Vienna would be ideally suited as a neutral ground for international negotiations.

However, Austria must also credibly demonstrate to the outside world that it is truly neutral. In times of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, this is a balancing act. Despite their neutrality, both Switzerland and Austria are on the Russian "list of unfriendly states". How far can you go to accommodate an aggressor without running the risk of legitimizing wars of aggression yourself?

Dichnix
Neutralität schützt nur dan wenn man sie auch lebt
Ja wir brauchen die Neutralität
und man muss Sie aktiv mit Leben erfühlen
und Österreich muss wieder zum Frieden verhandeln einladen
und so für Frieden in der welt beitragen
Österreichischer Traum: Die Neutralität schützt vor Angriffen von Schurkenstaaten. Beispiel gefällig?: Die Ukraine ist ja ein neutraler Staat. Das schützt sie vor Angriffen von Schurkenstaaten. Finde den Fehler!
What should Austria's foreign policy look like in the future? Is further rapprochement with NATO unavoidable, or can true neutrality remain a successful model in the 21st century? We look forward to your comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Svitak
