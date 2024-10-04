Forum echo
Neutrality: just an Austrian dream?
According to a recent survey by Unique Research, a majority of Austrians do not believe that neutrality would protect us in the event of an attack. The result also triggered a lively discussion in the "Krone" forum. We have summarized the best comments for you.
Only 37 percent of respondents think that the neutrality that has existed since 1955 would continue to protect Austria from a military attack in the future. In some EU countries, the Russian war of aggression has already caused a rethink. Previously non-aligned countries such as Sweden and Finland joined NATO after Russia's attack in February 2022. Many readers believe the time has come for Austria to take steps towards NATO membership too.
"Switzerland has been showing us how neutrality is lived for decades"
However, anyone looking abroad must also look to our neutral neighbor. Switzerland, which has been a prime example of non-alignment and strict neutrality for centuries, has no intention of deviating from its neutral foreign policy.
Austria could also continue to follow this example in the future. However, Switzerland's neutrality comes at a price worth billions: those who remain without an ally must be able to defend their own territory militarily. A task that the Austrian Armed Forces are currently far from being up to.
Österreich ist neutral. Österreich hat eine der ..... Armeen der Welt.
Habens die Träumer jetzt kapiert?
"Neutrality only protects if you live it"
Many readers note that neutrality should not just be paid lip service to, but must be actively practiced. As the European seat of the United Nations, Vienna would be ideally suited as a neutral ground for international negotiations.
However, Austria must also credibly demonstrate to the outside world that it is truly neutral. In times of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, this is a balancing act. Despite their neutrality, both Switzerland and Austria are on the Russian "list of unfriendly states". How far can you go to accommodate an aggressor without running the risk of legitimizing wars of aggression yourself?
und man muss Sie aktiv mit Leben erfühlen
und Österreich muss wieder zum Frieden verhandeln einladen
und so für Frieden in der welt beitragen
What should Austria's foreign policy look like in the future? Is further rapprochement with NATO unavoidable, or can true neutrality remain a successful model in the 21st century? We look forward to your comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.