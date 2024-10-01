Vegetarianism: How do you feel about it?

On average, every person in Austria eats almost 60 kilograms of meat per year. In April of this year, we already consumed the recommended amount for the whole year. This means that our country is no exception - meat consumption is on the rise worldwide. At the beginning of the 19th century, it was still 10 kg per capita per year, but in the 1960s it doubled and has continued to rise ever since. However, such a high level of meat consumption is particularly detrimental to our own health. A purely vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. It is also healthier for our planet - producing plant-based food requires less water and land and produces fewer greenhouse gases. Last but not least, this type of diet also reduces animal suffering.