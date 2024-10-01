Forum
Vegetarianism: How do you feel about it?
October 1st is World Vegetarian Day. It's a day to highlight this form of nutrition and to focus on its benefits. Vegetarianism not only offers a number of benefits for the animal world and the planet, but can also have a positive effect on your own health. What do you think of a meat-free lifestyle? Tell us about it!
On average, every person in Austria eats almost 60 kilograms of meat per year. In April of this year, we already consumed the recommended amount for the whole year. This means that our country is no exception - meat consumption is on the rise worldwide. At the beginning of the 19th century, it was still 10 kg per capita per year, but in the 1960s it doubled and has continued to rise ever since. However, such a high level of meat consumption is particularly detrimental to our own health. A purely vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. It is also healthier for our planet - producing plant-based food requires less water and land and produces fewer greenhouse gases. Last but not least, this type of diet also reduces animal suffering.
Are you a vegetarian or have you ever considered it? How has meat consumption changed in your family over the years - for example, how much meat did your grandparents eat compared to you? In your opinion, what are the main advantages and possible disadvantages of a vegetarian diet? Which plant-based alternatives to traditional meat dishes do you like best? Share your experiences and views with our community in the comments below, we look forward to your contributions.
