With recreation rooms
Another Hamas tunnel discovered in the Gaza Strip
According to the Israeli army, it has located and destroyed a tunnel about one kilometer long in the central area of the Gaza Strip.
According to the army, several rooms and equipment were discovered in the tunnel that enabled fighters from the militant Palestinian organization Hamas to stay in the tunnel for a longer period of time.
Created close to residential areas
The tunnel had been created close to residential areas and civilian facilities, it said. The facility had been discovered in recent weeks.
According to a current tally, 41,595 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of Israel's Gaza war against Hamas almost a year ago, according to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health.
Several dead in Israeli attacks
According to local health authorities, eleven Palestinians were killed in several Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. Among other things, a school building with refugees in Beit Lahiya was hit, it was reported. Four people were killed.
According to Israeli reports, a command center of the radical Islamic Hamas, which was located on a former school site, was hit. Hamas was once again using civilian facilities for military purposes. The Islamists have rejected such accusations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
